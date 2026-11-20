Thekkuthode: Demands are mounting to widen the narrow bottleneck bridge near Thekkuthode Junction on the Thannithode–Thekkuthode Public Works Department (PWD) road—a long-standing grievance of local residents. Built years ago, the bridge is so narrow that when a heavy vehicle crosses, there is practically no room for oncoming or overtaking traffic. With traffic on this stretch rising steadily, the constriction has become a major headache for daily commuters.

Previously, one-way traffic was diverted through a smaller bridge nearby, easing the flow. However, commuter troubles worsened after this secondary bridge fell into disrepair over a year ago. When the structure was deemed hazardous, the PWD had installed a signboard prohibiting vehicular movement. That warning board has since vanished, and oblivious to the lurking danger, unsuspecting motorists continue to ply the dilapidated bridge.

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Although the Thekkuthode road was upgraded to modern standards years ago, the narrow bridge was left untouched. Commuters and locals are now urging authorities to demolish the low-lying, compromised structure and build a new, elevated bridge alongside the existing one to resolve the bottleneck once and for all.