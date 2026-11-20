Thrissur: The Vettukadavu bylane road, a vital link connecting the Vettukadavu Chapel to Koodappuzha, lies in total shambles. The stretch from the chapel to the canal bund is so heavily battered that even walking on foot has become a nightmare.

It has been ages since auto-rickshaws agreed to ply this cratered route. Although the tender process was wrapped up in 2024, no ground work followed, with authorities turning a complete blind eye to the worsening situation.

. Vettukadavu by-lane in Chalakudy battered beyond repair. Photo: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, the project proposed paving the road with interlocking tiles. However, after residents insisted on tarring instead, it was spun off into a separate project. Later, officials conveniently cited the contractor’s ill health as the excuse for the stalled work.

Over the years, locals and political outfits have staged multiple protests and submitted countless petitions. Yet, after seven long years of neglect, there has been no reprieve for this broken stretch. Authorities had assured residents that the potholes would at least be temporarily filled with quarry waste once the rains subsided, but even that modest promise remains unkept.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, public outrage is boiling over. To make matters worse, the canal bridge providing access from the road to nearby homes poses a grave hazard. With its structural spine practically broken, residents are forced to risk life and limb every time they cross it. Built decades ago, the long-standing plea to rebuild the crumbling bridge continues to fall on deaf ears.