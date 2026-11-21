This is the story of K Y Suresh, a native of Elamannoor near Adoor, who once owned and operated an earthmover. When a severe financial crunch forced him to sell his machine, he chose to reinvent himself rather than give up. That was how the idea of commercial banana leaf farming was born.

What bolstered his confidence was a striking market reality: nearly 90 percent of the banana leaves consumed in Kerala were brought in from Tamil Nadu—primarily from Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Coimbatore. Seeing a massive, untapped local demand, he decided to take the plunge, turning to fallow land owned by friends near his home.

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Within a year, Suresh cultivated 5,500 Njalippoovan banana plants across five and a half acres. Today, he sells around 20,000 banana leaves a month at ₹5 to ₹7 apiece, successfully recovering his initial investment of ₹2.5 lakh.

His enterprise has now crossed borders. Suresh recently bagged an export order from the United Kingdom to supply 1,000 leaves a week to a food venture specialising in kizhi porotta and kizhi biriyani (delicacies steamed and served in banana leaves). Suresh explains that grading, packing uniformly sized leaves, and transporting the consignment to Cochin International Airport in Nedumbassery costs him around ₹17 per leaf.

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His farming technique is finely tuned for foliage rather than fruit. Once a plant reaches a convenient harvesting height, it is cut back. By then, at least four healthy suckers have shot up around it, ready to yield leaves. Suresh points out that he neither replants from scratch each cycle nor allows the plants to bear fruit, ensuring that all plant nutrients are channelled solely into producing lush, vibrant leaves.

While he initially fertilised the soil with powdered cow dung, it led to rampant weed growth. He has since shifted to an NPK (18:18:18) fertiliser. He plants two suckers per pit, specifically sourcing quality planting stock from Mettupalayam.

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For more details: KY Suresh: +91 98466 75931