Palakkad: Renovation work on the riverfront road here has been temporarily suspended following a cave-in along its edge. Authorities stated that road modernising cannot proceed without first constructing and reinforcing a protective retaining wall, as the stretch now faces the risk of sliding completely into the riverbed.

The Palakkad Municipality undertook the project primarily to serve as an emergency bypass during the upcoming Kalpathy Ratholsavam. The collapse came to light when the damaged surface was dug up to lay gravel, which was originally intended to be topped with interlocking concrete pavers.

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A subsequent site inspection by the municipal engineering department revealed that the existing riverside wall is dangerously compromised in several places. Officials have begun drafting cost estimates to rebuild the retaining wall, and road modernising can only resume once dedicated funds are secured and the structural reinforcement is completed.

Call for a dedicated scheme and special funds

The wide walkway along the river, along with a children’s park at Chathapuram Kadavu, was originally built as part of a Kalpathy River conservation initiative during the tenure of the late K Sankaranarayanan (former Governor of Maharashtra) as the Palakkad MLA. Though executed commendably at the time, the facilities gradually deteriorated over the years due to a lack of upkeep.

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The Palakkad Municipality recently took the initiative to restore a portion of this road. However, with the urgent necessity of rebuilding the protective wall, fresh project plans and additional funding have become essential.

Given that the original structures were built over two decades ago, other sections of the retaining wall are also vulnerable to collapse. Civic stakeholders note that only a dedicated, comprehensive conservation project backed by the state government can provide a lasting solution and allow the entire stretch to be restored safely.