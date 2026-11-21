Palakkad: A two-day trial run of proposed traffic diversions will be held at Chandranagar Junction on Sunday and Monday, ahead of the construction of a new flyover on the National Highway.

The exercise aims to evaluate the new arrangements and prevent traffic snarls before the intersection is fully closed. Chandranagar is one of the district’s most critical and congested hubs. There are growing concerns that shutting the junction until the flyover is completed could severely hit commuter and freight traffic alike.

Addressing these concerns, the construction firm stated that the junction would be closed only after making adequate arrangements, including laying a new alternative road. The company also assured that the work would be wrapped up within 10 months.

The closure has been necessitated by the construction of 16 piers (pillars) along this stretch for the new flyover.

Company officials added that preliminary consultations have already been concluded with the district administration, the Motor Vehicles Department, and the police.

Key Traffic Diversions:

Coimbatore to Kozhikode Bypass / Kalmandapam:

Currently, vehicles arriving from Coimbatore take the service road and turn right through the underpass at Chandranagar Junction to reach the Kozhikode Bypass and Kalmandapam. Under the new arrangement, traffic will be diverted via the newly constructed road in front of Aahaara Restaurant (underneath the Chandranagar flyover) to access Kalmandapam Road.

Coimbatore to Thrissur:

Traffic heading from Coimbatore toward Thrissur can proceed as usual by taking the flyover starting at Pirivusala.

Kozhikode Bypass to Thrissur:

Vehicles traveling from the Kozhikode Bypass toward Thrissur must take the Chandranagar–Pirivusala service road, pass in front of Hotel Sreechakra, and proceed to Koottupatha. From there, they must make a U-turn under the underpass to enter the opposite service road, head toward Pirivusala Junction, and then take the flyover.

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Thrissur to Pollachi:

Vehicles bound for Pollachi from Thrissur should cross the Chandranagar flyover, turn near the petrol station at Marutharoad Junction to enter the service road, and continue toward Koottupatha to head to Pollachi.

Thrissur to Palakkad / Kozhikode:

Traffic heading from Thrissur toward Palakkad town and Kozhikode must divert at Kadankode Junction and proceed via Manappullikkavu Road.