Malappuram: The sowing season is slipping away. With their fields plowed and prepped, farmers in the region are stuck in a frustrating wait for agricultural lime.

Distribution is yet to begin across Perumpadappu and Nannammukku panchayats, which house the majority of paddy tracts in the Ponnani Kole belt. Owing to the high salinity and iron toxicity characteristic of the local water, the Department of Agriculture recommends applying 240 kg of lime per acre to neutralize soil acidity before sowing.

Yet, timely distribution remains a rarity, with supplies routinely arriving long past the deadline almost every year.

This season’s crisis is worsened by unpaid arrears. Primary agricultural credit societies have refused to procure and deliver lime because the government has not cleared their dues from last year. While a few farmers have been forced to buy from the open market at exorbitant rates, many smallholders have simply given up on liming the soil altogether.

Growers warn that skipping this vital step will severely dent crop yields. Farmers highlighted the crisis to MLA K P Noushadali during his recent visit to the Cheruvalloor Thekkekkettu padashekharam.