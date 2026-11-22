Delayed lime supply stalls sowing in Malappuram's kole wetlands; farmers in distress
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Farmers in Malappuram's Perumpadappu and Nannammukku panchayats are facing delays in receiving agricultural lime, causing the sowing season to slip away.
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Primary agricultural credit societies have refused to distribute the lime because the government has not cleared their unpaid arrears from the previous year.
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Skipping the vital liming process, which neutralises soil acidity caused by high salinity and iron toxicity, is expected to severely reduce crop yields.
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Malappuram: The sowing season is slipping away. With their fields plowed and prepped, farmers in the region are stuck in a frustrating wait for agricultural lime.
Distribution is yet to begin across Perumpadappu and Nannammukku panchayats, which house the majority of paddy tracts in the Ponnani Kole belt. Owing to the high salinity and iron toxicity characteristic of the local water, the Department of Agriculture recommends applying 240 kg of lime per acre to neutralize soil acidity before sowing.
Yet, timely distribution remains a rarity, with supplies routinely arriving long past the deadline almost every year.
This season’s crisis is worsened by unpaid arrears. Primary agricultural credit societies have refused to procure and deliver lime because the government has not cleared their dues from last year. While a few farmers have been forced to buy from the open market at exorbitant rates, many smallholders have simply given up on liming the soil altogether.
Growers warn that skipping this vital step will severely dent crop yields. Farmers highlighted the crisis to MLA K P Noushadali during his recent visit to the Cheruvalloor Thekkekkettu padashekharam.