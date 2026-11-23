Mannar: Bringing much-needed relief to local residents, the District Panchayat has sanctioned ₹11 lakh to reconstruct the Kadapramadam–Kolachal road, which has been lying in ruins for years.

Stretching across Wards 3 and 5 of the Mannar Panchayat, several sections of the Kadapramadam–Parumala Kadavu road had turned into hazardous corridors riddled with deep potholes and chronic waterlogging.

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For years, the neglected stretch turned daily commutes into a nightmarish ordeal, prompting locals to stage numerous protests against official apathy. Because the road fell between two wards, the panchayat repeatedly shirked responsibility and failed to allocate funds. Residents pointed out that officials continuously gave false assurances—promising repairs were "just around the corner"—while failing to lift a finger on the ground.

The breakthrough finally came when frustrated residents took their grievance directly to District Panchayat member G. Krishnakumar.

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Krishnakumar confirmed that ₹11 lakh has been earmarked from the District Panchayat fund to fully reconstruct the stretch from Kadapramadam Junction on the Mannar–Vallakkali Road to the Kolachal culvert, just west of Parumala Kadavu. He added that the construction work is slated to begin next month.