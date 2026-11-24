Class 2 boy shares piggy bank savings to help kids with genetic disorder; honoured by District Collector
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Second-grader Muhammad Milad donated his piggy bank savings, intended for a bicycle, to help save three infants with a rare genetic disorder.
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District Collector Shaji V. Nair invited Milad to the Collectorate to commend his remarkable selflessness and generous spirit.
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School authorities, community leaders, and parents attended the felicitation ceremony to honour the young boy's heartwarming gesture.
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Charummoodu: In a heartwarming gesture, the district administration has honoured Muhammad Milad, a second-grader who proved that saving young lives is far more precious than his own long-cherished dream of owning a bicycle.
Deeply moved by a plea to help save three infants suffering from a rare genetic disorder, Milad parted with his piggy bank savings, which he had been painstakingly collecting to buy a cycle, and handed the money over at his school. District Collector Shaji V. Nair commended the young boy's remarkable selflessness.
Upon learning of this exemplary act, the Collector invited Milad to the Collectorate, where he warmly praised his generous spirit and showered him with appreciation.
Headmistress P.B. Sreedevi, Principal K.S. Jayaraj, teacher Shan Jamal, School PTA President Muhammad Ali, Jama’at Vice President R. Naseer, committee members, and parents were also present at the felicitation.