Charummoodu: In a heartwarming gesture, the district administration has honoured Muhammad Milad, a second-grader who proved that saving young lives is far more precious than his own long-cherished dream of owning a bicycle.

Deeply moved by a plea to help save three infants suffering from a rare genetic disorder, Milad parted with his piggy bank savings, which he had been painstakingly collecting to buy a cycle, and handed the money over at his school. District Collector Shaji V. Nair commended the young boy's remarkable selflessness.

Upon learning of this exemplary act, the Collector invited Milad to the Collectorate, where he warmly praised his generous spirit and showered him with appreciation.

Headmistress P.B. Sreedevi, Principal K.S. Jayaraj, teacher Shan Jamal, School PTA President Muhammad Ali, Jama’at Vice President R. Naseer, committee members, and parents were also present at the felicitation.