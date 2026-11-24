For nearly three decades, while millions of devotees undertake the arduous trek to the sacred shrine of Sabarimala once a year, one man climbs the perilous forest path every single day. Balancing a heavy bundle of newspapers on his head, 69-year-old Sreedharan Swami has been a constant, reassuring presence along the pilgrimage trail and at Sannidhanam for 27 years.

A lifeline of news, open or closed

Hailing from Meenangadi in Wayanad, Sreedharan is the official Sabarimala agent for Malayala Manorama. His dedication goes far beyond the peak pilgrimage season or monthly pooja days. Even when the temple doors remain closed and Sannidhanam falls quiet, Sreedharan makes the steep ascent to deliver news to the handful of residents stationed atop the hill. Off-season, his daily delivery list shrinks to about 15 newspapers, destined for the head priests of Sabarimala and Malikappuram, staff at the PWD office, forest officials, guard rooms, and an operating eatery.

Braving wild beasts on the sacred trail

Each morning begins at 9 am when the newspaper bundle arrives at Pamba. After distributing copies to the police station, PWD office, and Ganapathi temple at the base, Sreedharan sets off alone towards Sannidhanam. The solitude of his trek comes with inherent dangers, as the forest path winds through terrain inhabited by tigers, leopards, wild bison, and elephants. He vividly recalls a terrifying moment near Sabari Peetam when he came face-to-face with a wild elephant. Terrified, he prayed intently to Lord Ayyappa, and to his relief, the massive beast quietly slipped back into the jungle, a moment Sreedharan still regards as a divine miracle.

From personal tragedy to a spiritual journey

Sreedharan’s extraordinary life journey took a spiritual turn following his mother’s passing in 1992. Left alone, he embarked on a quest for inner peace. He walked from Wayanad all the way to Mookambika and spent a year and a half assisting priests at Kudajadri. A sudden inner calling then led him to Haridwar, from where he undertook the arduous Char Dham yatra entirely on foot, walking continuously for 86 days and visiting all 12 Jyotirlinga shrines across India.

A lifelong devotion to the hill path

In 2000, his travels brought him to Sabarimala on foot. Finding a new purpose, he turned newspaper distribution into his livelihood, officially taking on the role of Manorama agent in 2012. Aside from his daily duties, Sreedharan takes a brief break once a year to travel to Amarnath and the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal—a pilgrimage tradition he has maintained for 26 years. During those days alone, he entrusts delivery duties to a surrogate. At 69, Sreedharan harbours just one simple wish: to retain enough health and strength to keep walking these sacred mountain paths for as long as he lives.