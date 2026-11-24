Palakkad: Travelling at night across the low-level causeway over the Mukkai River has become hazardous due to the absence of streetlights. Those crossing the bridge have to carry a torch or use their mobile phone lights.while two-wheeler riders face significant safety risks.

Collisions with stray, wild pigs are also frequent on this stretch. In a recent incident, Swamiappan, a resident of Thonipalayam employed at a private firm in Kanjikode, fell into the river after his motorcycle collided with a pig while returning home from work at night. He was rescued by two locals, T. Satheesan Theyyalan and K. Ravi, both residents of Puthur.

Despite the causeway's considerable length, authorities have failed to act on long-standing demands to install lighting. Even the protective posts along the edges of the bridge were erected only after persistent public outcry.

The causeway serves as a key connecting route to Malampuzha. Although streetlights have been installed along the approach road leading up to the bridge, the illumination does not reach the deck, leaving the entire crossing in complete darkness.