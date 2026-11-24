Angamaly: Repair work has commenced on the damaged stretch of the Chalakudy Left Bank Canal following a recent breach that has sparked widespread concern among local farmers.

With the summer heat intensifying and agricultural demand for water surging, the canal's collapse could not have come at a worse time. Officials estimate that it will take at least 10 days to restore the ruptured section near the 300-metre mark in the plantation area. Occurring right when the rain has ceased and canal water is most critical, this disruption poses a major setback to the region’s farming sector.

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The canal irrigates approximately 7,786 hectares of arable land, and the disruption has pushed thousands of farmers into crisis. Beyond surface irrigation, the canal is vital for recharging groundwater and keeping domestic and farm wells from running dry. Water was released on the 18th following repeated appeals from farmers after plummeting water tables triggered severe shortages. However, the relief was short-lived—the canal breached almost immediately after water was let in, shattering their hopes. Furthermore, when authorities released higher volumes to push water to the tail-end reaches, the canal overflowed in several areas. The aging structure is severely weakened and deteriorated at multiple points, prompting mounting calls for a thorough overhaul and modern redesign.

Farmers have stressed that temporary patchwork is merely a stopgap, demanding a comprehensive, long-term renovation of the canal network instead.

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Water had initially been released only after minor repairs were carried out in a few locations. The Left Bank Canal is a vital artery of the Chalakudy River Diversion Scheme, which diverts water from the Thumburmuzhi weir across the Chalakudy River to agricultural tracts. The network features a 33.2-kilometre-long main canal along with numerous branch distributaries. It serves as an agricultural lifeline for several panchayats across the Angamaly region, including Mookkannoor, Ayyampuzha, Thuravoor, Karukutty, Manjapra, Kalady, and Parakkadavu. Cultivation of key crops, including nutmeg, plantain, and various vegetables, relies heavily on this canal. A proposal was once considered to route water from the Idamalayar Irrigation Project into the Left Bank Canal—a project that, if realized, would have provided much-needed security during such seasonal crises.