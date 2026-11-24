Iritty: Yuvachethana Chavassery clinched the overall championship trophy at the Iritty Municipality Keralotsavam, concluding more than two weeks of arts and sports competitions.

Municipal Chairman V Vinod Kumar inaugurated the valedictory ceremony, which was presided over by Vice Chairperson K. Soya.

Standing Committee Chairpersons K Rajan, P Dhanisha, and R K Shaiju; Municipal Councillors P Seenath, C M Ramya, and P Vineetha; Municipal Secretary Ali Azhar; Chavassery Government High School Headmaster C A Abdul Gafoor; and Revenue Inspector Anandakrishnan addressed the gathering.