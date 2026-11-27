Chathannoor: The Chirakkara Grama Panchayat has formulated a comprehensive plan to develop the Polachira wetlands into a major eco-tourism destination by giving sculptural form to local legends associated with the Pandavas and Panchali.

Under the proposed initiative, life-size sculptures of the five Pandava brothers and Panchali will be installed along the banks of Polachira. Chirakkara Panchayat President Chirakkara Ullas Krishnan stated that administrative and preliminary works for the project are currently in progress.

Once implemented, the project is expected to highlight the historical and cultural heritage of Polachira while complementing its existing reputation as a prominent migratory bird sanctuary. Beyond its legendary associations, Polachira holds significant ecological value as South Kerala’s largest punja (wetland paddy) tract.

A rich biodiversity hotspot, the area continues to draw birdwatchers and nature enthusiasts. The local body aims to leverage this unique combination of scenic wetlands, avian fauna, and folklore to promote sustainable tourism.

According to local folklore, during their exile, the Pandavas and Panchali washed their clothes against a specific rock in the area, leading to it being named Vannathippara. Legend also suggests that they took shelter on the nearby fortified hillock of Kottekunnu. Local lore further attributes the origin of Polachira itself to the water drained after washing rice for their meals, which accumulated over time at the foot of the hill to form the expansive waterbody.