Moolamattom: Nearly half a century after work first began, the Moolamattom–Kottamala road remains a distant dream for local residents. All that stands between the community and a completed road is the final two-kilometre stretch leading toward Kavanthi, which is still waiting to be tarred.

Though a foundation stone was ceremoniously laid last year to resume work, actual construction has yet to begin. Once opened, this corridor would offer commuters from Kattappana and Kumily a swift, direct route to Thodupuzha.

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The project initially ground to a halt after just eight kilometres were completed. Pushed to the brink, frustrated locals moved the High Court and secured a verdict in their favoor.

The road’s origins date back to 1978, when the Idukki Block Panchayat carved out an unpaved earthen track in phases. In 2000, the Public Works Department (PWD) took over the project and awarded a contract with a firm promise to finish the work within two years. Instead, the project dragged on indefinitely.

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Adding to the woes, the contractor eventually abandoned the site and absconded. The agreement covered a total stretch of 10.3 kilometres; paving just two more kilometres would connect the route to the Thodupuzha taluk border. Another high-profile inauguration was staged right before the Assembly elections, but the machinery never rolled in, and ground work failed to restart.

Tired of running from pillar to post and pleading in vain with elected representatives, residents eventually took matters into their own hands, doing makeshift repairs to make the final two kilometres passably motorable. However, these crude fixes are routinely washed away with every monsoon.

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Slashing the travel distance between Thodupuzha and Kattappana by nearly 20 kilometres, the completion of this artery would be a massive shot in the arm for Moolamattom’s regional development.

Crucially, the road would provide seamless connectivity to Moolamattom for residents in remote settlements like Kottamala, Chakkimali, Kappakkanam, Mullakkanam, and Uluppooni. Despite a direct court order mandating the project's completion, bureaucratic apathy persists. Given that the route cuts through a belt brimming with eco-tourism potential, residents are demanding immediate government intervention to finally finish the long-abandoned road.