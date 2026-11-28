Adimali: The crackdown on hotels in Adimali has intensified following recent food poisoning incidents, with stop memos issued to two more eateries during inspections on Saturday.

Hotel Palco and Kannur Kitchen were served stop memos after officials found food being handled and stored under unhygienic and unsafe conditions.

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The inspections are being conducted jointly by the Adimali Grama Panchayat, the Health Department officials of the Deviyar Family Health Centre and the Food Safety Department. The drive is continuing under the supervision of Deputy District Medical Officer Dr Jobin Jose.

On Friday, three other hotels in Adimali town, Hayat, Mezban and Masali, were shut down following similar inspections.

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Officials found several food safety violations, including cooking in unhygienic surroundings and storing cooked meat in dirty containers. Improvement notices have also been issued to the establishments.

Adimali Grama Panchayat president R Nandakumar urged all commercial establishments to ensure that food served to customers meets the required safety and hygiene standards.

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The Panchayat and Health Department have warned that inspections will continue in the coming days and strict action will be taken against establishments found violating food safety norms.

The Health Department has also directed hotels, restaurants and other food distribution outlets to strictly follow hygiene guidelines to prevent food-borne diseases. The public has been urged to consume only safe food and clean drinking water.