Kottarakkara: Despite warnings of a scorching summer ahead, authorities have dragged their feet on repairing a breached canal network to restore water supply. Demands are mounting for urgent repairs to the Kallada Irrigation Project (KIP) canal at Kalappila in Odanavattom, which gave way last year.

The collapse has choked off water flow along a 92-kilometre stretch spanning 12 local administrative bodies across the district. Although an estimate of ₹2.5 crore was submitted for the repairs, the required funds are yet to be sanctioned.

With the heat wave setting in, experts suggest that allocating an interim fund of at least ₹70 lakh would be enough to patch up the damaged breaches and restore the flow for now, leaving a comprehensive overhaul for later. The most critical task is rebuilding the collapsed embankments, which could easily be wrapped up within two months. While Minister Mons Joseph has announced a review meeting early next month, residents and farmers—who have already suffered severe agricultural losses—are urging authorities to convene the meeting immediately to fast-track the work.

Following the breach, canal water distribution has ground to a halt beyond Sadanandapuram. Water supply has been suspended indefinitely across the Kottarakkara and Paravur municipalities, as well as the grama panchayats of Ummannoor, Veliyam, Pooyappally, Nedumpana, Adichanalloor, Chathannoor, Chirakkara, Kalluvathukkal, and Poothakkulam.

The canal’s ruin is primarily blamed on nearly 40 years of routine neglect and lack of structural maintenance. Even after the then Executive Engineer K.K. Tessimon submitted a ₹400-crore comprehensive modernization proposal in 2018, the project was quietly shelved, leaving the vital irrigation lifeline in disrepair.