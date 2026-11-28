Renowned playback singer Madhu Balakrishnan and cricketer S Sreesanth are set to captivate audiences with music and dance on the opening day of the Manorama Hortus festival on December 3 at Subhash Park in Kochi. Beyond his cricket career, Sreesanth has built a reputation as a passionate dancer through various reality television shows. Manorama News senior special correspondent NK Gireesh will join the duo on stage for an engaging session blending music, dance, and cricket.

A four-day celebration of art and literature

As one of Kerala's largest international literature and cultural festivals, Manorama Hortus will be formally inaugurated by V D Satheesan on 3 December. The event kicks off four vibrant days and nights, bringing together celebrated writers, artists, and cultural icons. This third edition of the festival is centred around the theme 'Life, Up Close'.

The festival features over 400 speakers, 160 sessions, and 20 special events, including workshops, stand-up comedy, a chef studio, a children's pavilion, a comic zone, and short film screenings. The opening evening will showcase musical performances by Indulekha Warrier and Aloshi, followed by the Decibel finale on the second day. Legendary singer Usha Uthup will perform live on the evening of 5 December, while popular rock band Motherjane takes the stage on 6 December.

Theatre enthusiasts can look forward to compelling stage productions during the event. Actress Kalki Koechlin will perform her acclaimed play 'Belly of the Beast' on 4 December, while Deepan Sivaraman's renowned play 'Spinal Cord' will be staged on December 5 and 6.