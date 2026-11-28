Uppala: Highway authorities apprehended a young man who dumped garbage near the Uppala Gate service road along National Highway 66 and directed him to clear the waste himself.

The incident occurred yesterday morning when the man, who arrived in a car, threw garbage onto the roadside. The act was captured on a nearby CCTV camera, following which National Highways Authority officials alerted the highway patrol team.

The patrol unit arrived at the location, intercepted the man, and had him clear the discarded waste from the site. A dedicated surveillance team is currently operating in the area to monitor and curb illegal dumping.

According to officials, this marks the fourth instance of violators being caught disposing of waste in the locality. Authorities cautioned that strict legal action would be taken against anyone caught littering in the future.

Meanwhile, recurring incidents of illegal dumping near the Kukkar Bridge in adjacent Mangalpady continue to cause distress and sanitation issues for local residents.