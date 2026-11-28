Palakkad: The stretch connecting Mission School to the KSRTC Junction, along with the lamp posts inside the bus terminal, remains unlit at night due to non-functioning streetlights. Commuters and pedestrians traversing the town centre currently rely solely on light spilling over from commercial establishments and a single high-mast lamp located in front of the bus stand.

According to local residents, the lights have been out of order for more than two months. The prolonged outage has created safety concerns, heightening the risk of accidents for pedestrians and motorists in this busy commercial hub.

Commuters have urged the authorities to intervene immediately and restore the streetlights without further delay.