Enathu — To keep the darkness from creeping into his own life, C K Sajin spends his days painting walls. It has been nine years since his father passed away, and despite completing every administrative formality for a compassionate appointment, the elusive government job never materialised. Left with no other choice, Sajin, a native of Charuvila Padinjattethil in Enathu, took up daily-wage painting to keep his family afloat.

The burden of unpaid bank loans taken out for his late father’s medical treatment now weighs heavily on him, with the family facing the looming threat of bank recovery and foreclosure. His household—comprising his ailing mother, wife, and two young children—had pinned all their hopes on the promised appointment. Today, that hope feels further away than ever.

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Sajin’s father, E Kochucherukkan, was an office attendant (peon) at Enathu Upper Primary School under the General Education Department when he died in service. On March 9, 2017, Sajin applied for a lower division clerk’s post under the compassionate appointment scheme. Two years later, the government sanctioned his appointment in principle. Yet, years down the line, a formal posting order from the General Education Department has failed to arrive.

He was initially placed fifth on the department’s seniority list, moving up to third after two postings were granted. The agonising delay is rooted in a ceiling mandated by the Administrative Tribunal and the state government, which caps compassionate appointments at just 5% of the total annual vacancies in the General Education Department. As a result, only two applicants have received postings in the district over the past nine years.

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Sajin has knocked on every door, submitting pleas to both the Director of General Education and the Human Rights Commission, only to be turned away with the same bureaucratic reply - no vacancies. Between 2016 and 2022, as many as 15 individuals in the district applied for compassionate appointments, all stranded in the same procedural backlog.

An attempt to find an alternative posting in the uniformed services through a grievance redressal court also fell through, as he did not meet the specialised physical criteria. Still refusing to give up, Sajin is now preparing to apply for open vacancies across other government departments.