Heartbroken over Sushant Singh Rajput's death, his sister-in-law passes away

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister-in-law passed away in Bihar, multiple media reports stated.

According to reports, Sudha Devi, wife of Sushant’s cousin, passed away at his native, Purnia in Bihar. It was said that she could not bear the loss.of the 34-year-old actor and had stopped eating after the news of his demise broke.

Devi breathed her last when Sushant's last rites were being conducted in Mumbai. She had been unwell for the past couple of months.

Sushant Singh Rajput's ancestral village Maldiah in Purnia and his mother's ancestral village Bouranya in Khagria districts in Bihar were enveloped in grief on Monday too, a day after the actor's shock death in Mumbai.

The actor was cremated on Monday at the Pawan Hans crematorium here in the presence of family members and close friends from the film and TV industry. He was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday.