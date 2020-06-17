India-China border face-off: Parallels between Galwan 2020 and Nathu La 1967

Indian and Chinese forces have maintained peace along the border for decades. There were disputes, but there had been no major flare-ups. They would quibble, but they would maintain a tactical friendship.

However, that peace is now broken with blood being spilled.

At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the violent face-off with China in Galwan valley in Eastern Ladakh since Monday night, according to reports.

These are the first casualties faced by the Indian Army since 1975 when an Indian patrol was ambushed by in the clash with Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh.

While this may not lead to a 1962-like full-scale war, security experts fear a replay of the 1967 Nathu La episode.

Nathu La can be described as a largish skirmish, but it resulted in the deaths of 300 to 400 Chinese soldiers. More than 80 Indian soldiers were killed. In many ways, like the 73-day Doklam stand-off and now Galwan Valley, what began in Nathu La are mirror images.

Nathu La also began with pushing, jostling and shoving. As has Galwan Valley, although the pushing and shoving has got out of hand with Chinese troops encircling Indian Army men and resorting to serious hand-to-hand combat.

Nathu La was a result of the Chinese being irked over the Indian military presence in Sikkim, then a protectorate of India, while Doklam is at the tri-junction of Bhutan, India and China, where India has the heights and the China occupies the valley below.

Strategic importance for both India and China.

Since 1956, China has advanced its border claim line steadily westward more than three times, eroding Galwan’s status. However, interestingly, post-1962, there have been no military face-offs vis-a-vis the Galwan River Valley. That is, until now. In 1962, a stand-off at Galwan was one of the biggest sparks for the Sino-Indian war.

Indian army soldiers rest next to artillery guns at a makeshift transit camp before heading to Ladakh, near Baltal, southeast of Srinagar, June 16, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Stringer

1967: Nathu La

In 1967, construction along the border was the trigger for the skirmish between the two side. But then, it was China that was constructing and India that was opposing.

India had already established its dominance in the East, fearing that China would try to take over Arunachal and Sikkim. India held the upper hand in the Chumbi valley. But to break the Indian dominance, the Chinese army started building military facilities in areas opposite the Nathu La.

India alleged the Chinese constructions were being made on the territory it controlled.

When the Indian Army blocked the construction, the Chinese retaliated, resulting in loss of many lives on both sides.

After the loss of 1962, this incident gave the Indian forces the confidence to take on the Chinese might. The Chinese were forced to retreat due to heavy resistance from the Indian Army.

Edgy weeks

A large number of Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in an eyeball-to-eyeball situation in Galwan Valley and certain other areas of eastern Ladakh for the last five weeks.

Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a stand-off in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh.

A sizeable number of Chinese Army personnel even transgressed into the Indian side of the de-facto border in several areas including Pangong Tso.

The Indian Army has been fiercely objecting to the transgressions, and demanded their immediate withdrawal for restoration of peace and tranquillity in the area. Both sides held a series of talks in the last few days to resolve the row.

On Monday, Brigade Commander and company level talks were held in Eastern Ladakh between India and China. The talks were near patrolling point 14, near the mouth of Galwan Valley and patrolling point 17 at Hot Spring Area.

On June 13, Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had assured that the entire situation along the borders with China was under control and the process of disengagement had started.

2020: Ladakh

While India has a firm footing in the East, China still has an upper hand in Ladakh. India has been trying to match the Chinese power through military constructions in the last 2 decades.

The border road to Daulat Beg Oldi and the bridge on the Shyok river were built as part of this tactical strategy. China doesn’t approve of this. Its latest confrontation is being seen as a pressure tactic to get the constructions stopped

During the military-level discussions held as the tension was building, the two sides are learnt to have agreed to not escalate the situation.

A satellite image taken over Galwan Valley in Ladakh, India, parts of which are contested with China, June 16, 2020, in this handout obtained from Planet Labs Inc. Picture taken June 16, 2020. Photo: PLANET LABS INC/via REUTERS

The violent clashes happened at one of the places where the Indian troops were planning a retreat to keep the agreement.

They way the military-level meetings have taken place so far is noteworthy. The first discussions were among the core commanders. The core commander is an officer of the lieutenant general rank.

Then the talks were at the division-level commanded by a major general. After that, the talks moved to the brigade level, which is commanded by a brigadier.

It was only after this that talks for retreat were held among battalions — made up of soldiers on the ground — stationed at the troubled areas.

The clashes happened as the talks were being held. It is to be noted that one of those dead was the commanding officer (colonel) of a battalion.

(With agency inputs)