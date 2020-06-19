COVID-19 Live | India's single-day case count crosses 13K, tally rises to 3.8 lakh

India on Friday witnessed its worst ever rise in COVID-19 cases as it registered 13,586 positive cases in 24 hours. Maharashtra and Delhi contributed almost half of these numbers. The total corona tally in India touched 3,80,532 cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This is a steady rise of spike in cases for last eight days, when India crossed over 10,000 cases each day.

With 336 deaths in the last 24 hours, a total of 12,573 people have succumbed to the deadly disease since the first case was reported on January 30, the Health Ministry data said.

For the 10th consecutive day, the number of recoveries (204,710) remained higher than the active ones (163,248). More than half of the patients who contracted the disease have recovered so far.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in the country with total cases crossing the one lakh mark -- 1,20,504 cases, including 5,751 deaths. Maharashtra alone reported 3,752 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 100 fatalities due to pandemic.

Health workers conduct COVID-19 testing at CGHS Dispensary, in New Delhi, Thursday. Photo: PTI

Tamil Nadu and Delhi both witnessed spike of more than 2,000 cases. Tamil Nadu, which is second most affected state witnessed a spike of 2,141 cases taking the total tally to 52,334 cases.

The national capital recorded 49,979 total corona cases. Delhi witnessed a record growth of 2,877 cases in the last 24 hours and a total of 1,969 deaths.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 25,601 cases and 1,591 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (15,181), Rajasthan (13,857), Madhya Pradesh (11,426) and West Bengal (12,735).

