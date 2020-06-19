Mullapally sparks row with 'COVID Rani' remark on KK Shailaja

Thiruvananthapuram: State Congress chief Mullapally Ramachandran on Friday sparked a row with his remarks about Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja.

Congress Kerala chief said the state Health Minister was trying to get the label of "COVID Rani" (COVID queen).

Ramachandran also said during the Nipah outbreak, Shailja camped at Kozhikode as a "guest artist" and tried to become the 'Nipah Rajakumari' (Nipah princess).

His statement triggered a strong response from the CPI(M) which termed the remarks sexist and sought a public apology from him.

State Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac took to Twitter and asked how a political leader can "stoop this low."

"KPCC president mocks Kerala health minister Shailaja teacher as Nipah Princess aspiring to be COVID Queen.

Can a political leader stoop this low? These slimes are not going to undermine all-around appreciation for the manner Shailaja and Kerala government have handled pandemic," Isaac tweeted.

KPCC president mocks Kerala health minister Shylaja teacher as Nipha Princess aspiring to be COVID Queen. Can a political leader stoop this low? These slimes are not going to undermine all-around appreciation for the manner Shylaja and Kerala government have handled pandemic. — Thomas Isaac (@drthomasisaac) June 19, 2020

Brinda Karat terms remark 'sexist'

Senior CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat condemned Ramachandran's statement and said it was "sexist."

Ramachandran was speaking at the one-day fast by Opposition Congress Leader Ramesh Chennithala protesting against the central and state governments decision asking expatriates to get themselves tested for COVID-19 before boarding flights to India.

"I strongly condemn the sexist, derogatory and petty statement made by the president of Kerala Congress committee, Mullappally Ramachandran," Karat said in a video statement uploaded in the Twitter handle of the CPI(M).

"When her (Shailaja) work is appreciated all over the world, this gentleman makes such a sexist statement.

It's a shame that such a person is made the president of the Congress party in Kerala. It's up to the Congress party, let them tell the people of Kerala.

Is this their culture, to personally attack a lady minister who is in the forefront in the fight against coronavirus?It is a shame," Karat said.

Brinda Karat speaks on Congress Kerala Chief referring to Kerala’s Health Minister @shailajateacher whose work in the #COVID19 crisis is recognised globally as COVID Rani and Nipah Rajkumari.

He should make a public apology. pic.twitter.com/IqnTi2bI8j — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) June 19, 2020

Karat asked Ramachandran to apologise publicly for his statement.

DYFI seeks apology

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) also sought apology from the state Congress chief and said the efforts taken by Shailaja in containing the Nipah virus was commendable.

Sajeesh, husband of Nurse Lini, who died after contracting Nipah virus during the 2018 outbreak, said Ramachandran, the then MP from Vadakara, "never even cared" to at least call the family.

"When Kozhikode town was gripped under the Nipah virus scare, Ramachandran was actually playing a guest role.

He never even cared to call us after Lini left us," Sajeesh said.

Social media was also not kind to the congress chief and senior party leader with many terming his statement as "misogynistic."

The hashtag #MullappallyShouldApologise was trending on Twitter.

The Kerala Health Minister has been lauded for her exemplary efforts in containing the Nipah in 2018 and containing the coronavirus spread.

The Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala in 2018 claimed 17 lives but the virus was contained effectively and the lone case which was reported next year was successfully contained after the patient recovered.

The state health department and the Minister has been receiving accolades for the efforts in containing the spread of the deadly coronavirus in Kerala since the first case in India was reported on January 30.

(With PTI inputs.)