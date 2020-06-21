Four militants, including a Pakistani, killed by security forces in Srinagar, Kulgam

Srinagar: Four militants, including a Pakistani national, were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar and Kulgam districts during the past 24 hours, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

Among the slain militants was Shakoor Farooq Langoo who, according to police records, was involved in the killing of two BSF personnel in Soura area on May 20 this year.

An AK rifle snatched from one of the BSF jawans was recovered from the site of the encounter.

Security personnel leave after the encounter with militants ended at Zoonimar area of Srinagar on Sunday. PTI

Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of militants in Zoonimar area of district Srinagar, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and CRPF, the officer said.

"During the search operation, repeated appeals to surrender were made to the hiding terrorists through their families and community members of the area, but they started firing indiscriminately upon the search party, which retaliated leading to an encounter," he said.

The officer said in the ensuing gunfight, three militants were killed and their bodies retrieved from the site of the encounter.

Security personnel leave after the encounter with militants ended at Zoonimar area of Srinagar on Sunday. PTI

"Two of the slain terrorists have been identified as Shakoor Farooq Langoo from Barthana in Srinagar and Shahid Ahmad Bhat of Semthan in Bijbehara. The identification of the other slain terrorist is yet to be ascertained," he said.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in view of the operation.

The officer said the slain militants were affiliated to proscribed terror outfits Hizbul Mujahideen and Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir.

Security force have eliminated 31 militants in June while 105 ultras have been been killed this year so far.

Security personnel leave after the encounter with militants ended at Zoonimar area of Srinagar on Sunday. PTI

The official said the Srinagar operation came within 24 hours of the killing of a Jaish-e-Mohammad militant in Kulgam district on Saturday.

"The killed terrorist was identified as Tayab Waleed @ Imran Bhai @ Gazi Baba, a Pakistani national affiliated with proscribed terror outfit JeM," he added.

According to police records, the slain ultra was an "operational commander" of the JeM and an expert in making IEDs besides being a sharpshooter.

Efforts to make militants surrender failed

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Task Force tried every trick in the book including bringing relatives of three holed up young terrorists to convince them to surrender, but had to launch an operation as emotional appeals failed to break the deadlock in the city's Zoonimar area.

Security personnel leave after the encounter with militants ended at Zoonimar area of Srinagar on Sunday. PTI

The operation began late Saturday night and on Sunday, officials said, the trio was killed by security forces in an encounter.

When reasoning and emotional appeals failed to convince the terrorists, the police launched the final assault to save civilians in the congested downtown area, eliminating the trio in a smooth operation.

During the operation on late Saturday night, Superintendent of Police of the task force, Tahir Bhatti, made repeated appeals to the terrorists to lay down their arms and surrender.

Security personnel leave after the encounter with militants ended at Zoonimar area of Srinagar on Sunday. PTI

"The terrorists were cornered during the night and the first task was to rescue civilians. We successfully managed to pull out the house owner and people from nearby houses," a senior police officer said on the condition of anonymity.

During the encounter, which took place at Zoonimar in the Zadibal area of downtown Srinagar, senior officers located the parents of the terrorists and brought them near the site to appeal to them to surrender.

"Your mother is suffering from a heart ailment. Come out and surrender. They will help you," the uncle of one of the terrorists said, while the mother of one of the militants, with tears in her eyes, urged her son to lay down his arms.

The owner of the house, where they were hiding, also made appeals to them to surrender.

Security personnel leave after the encounter with militants ended at Zoonimar area of Srinagar on Sunday. PTI

"I don't have money, please come out. I can't make the house again. My daughter is getting married soon. I will not be able to bear this loss," the owner of the house was heard saying.

Bhatti, while talking to the parents of one of the holed up terrorists, requested them to bring him out with love and assured that "no harm will come to them".

"We have been trying for the past 10 hours and the purpose why you have been called here is to make an appeal with love and care so that he is saved," Bhatti was heard telling the sobbing parents.

However, repeated appeals were responded to by gunshots and police had to launch a final onslaught. They stormed the house and killed the terrorists.

After the operation was over, the house owner was seen thanking the police officers for ensuring that there was no damage to his home. "Everything is fine inside," the owner said.