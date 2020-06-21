International Yoga Day: Modi urges all to embrace yoga in fight against COVID

In his message on the sixth International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Naredra Modi said due to the coronavirus pandemic, the world is feeling the need for Yoga more than ever.

Modi urged all to embrace yoga citing how it builds immunity and aid us against respiratory illnesses.

“Yoga does not discriminate. It has no race or gender. Yoga is for all. All one needs to perform yoga is some time and space to practice,” Modi said.

Greetings on #YogaDay! Sharing my remarks on this special occasion. https://t.co/8eIrBklnLI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2020

In wake of the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, Modi said that inculcating the habit of performing yoga daily will help us immensely in the fight against the pandemic.

COVID-19 specifically attacks our respiratory system which gets strengthened on doing 'Pranayama' or breathing exercise, Modi said.

“Yoga gives not only physical strength but also mental balance. It reinforces our emotional stability to overcome all the challenges that befall us,” Modi added.

If we can fine-tune our chords of health and hope, the day is not far away when the world will witness the success of a healthy and happy humanity. Yoga can definitely help us make this happen, Modi said in his message telecast this morning.

With the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic looming large, International Day of Yoga is being marked on digital media platforms sans mass gatherings.

This year's theme is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'.

“Yoga is a medium that establishes harmony between body and mind, action and thought and between man and nature. Modi ji's efforts led to global acceptance of Yoga, which is a precious gift of Indian culture to the entire humanity,” Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted.

UN Director-General Tatiana Valovaya too advocated for the practice of Yoga.

"Yoga promotes principles of peace, rights and well-being that the UN is working towards. Celebrating International Yoga Day, we're sending a message of unity and connection, one that is of substantial value at the time of great challenges but also great opportunities for multilateralism," Valovaya said.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly had declared June 21 as International Day of Yoga', months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed the idea.

The World Health Organization (WHO) mentions yoga as a means to improve health in its Global Action Plan on Physical Activity 2018–2030: More active people for a healthier world.

The proposal to observe Yoga Day was introduced by PM Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th Session of the General Assembly back in 2014.

“Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action, a holistic approach that is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature,” he had said.