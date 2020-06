New Delhi: India on Monday reported 14,821 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 4,25,282.

Out of the total cases 1,74,387 cases are active and 2,37,196 have been discharged or cured, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said its morning update.

The country also reported 445 deaths on Monday taking the death toll to 13,699.