{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Delhi HC grants bail to Safoora Zargar on humanitarian grounds

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Delhi HC grants bails to Safoora Zargar on humanitarian grounds
SHARE

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Jamia Coordination Committee member Safoora Zargar on humanitarian grounds.

The court granted the bail after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta did not oppose it on humanitarian ground.

At the outset of the hearing, Mehta, representing Delhi Police, submitted that Zargar can be released on regular bail on humanitarian grounds and the decision has not been taken on merits of the case and should not be made a precedent.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, released Zargar, who is 23-week pregnant, on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and surety of like amount.

The court said she shall not indulge in any activity for which she has been charged with and shall not hamper the investigation or influence the witnesses.

Safoora Zargar, who is 23 weeks pregnant, was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police under the anti-terror law – UAPA – in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on April 10. She is an MPhil student of Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.