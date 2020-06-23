Delhi HC grants bail to Safoora Zargar on humanitarian grounds

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Jamia Coordination Committee member Safoora Zargar on humanitarian grounds.

The court granted the bail after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta did not oppose it on humanitarian ground.

At the outset of the hearing, Mehta, representing Delhi Police, submitted that Zargar can be released on regular bail on humanitarian grounds and the decision has not been taken on merits of the case and should not be made a precedent.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, released Zargar, who is 23-week pregnant, on bail on furnishing a personal bond of Rs 10,000 and surety of like amount.

The court said she shall not indulge in any activity for which she has been charged with and shall not hamper the investigation or influence the witnesses.

Safoora Zargar, who is 23 weeks pregnant, was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police under the anti-terror law – UAPA – in a case related to communal violence in northeast Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on April 10. She is an MPhil student of Jamia Millia Islamia University.