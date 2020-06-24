India, China hold diplomatic talks to ease border tension

New Delhi: India and China are holding diplomatic talks through video conference on Wednesday to explore ways to ease tension along the Line of Actual Control in the Ladakh region, officials said.

The talks are scheduled to be held between Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs Naveen Srivastava and Director General in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wu Jianghao, they said.

The two sides held their first diplomatic talks in June.

The talks are being held two days after Chinese and Indian armies arrived at a mutual consensus to disengage from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh.

On Monday, Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of the 14 Corps, held a nearly 11-hour meeting with Commander of the Tibet Military District Maj Gen Liu Lin in an attempt to ease the tensions between the two sides after violent clashes in Galwan Valley last week saw 20 Indian Army personnel dead.

"The meeting showed that the two sides wish to control and alleviate the situation through dialogue and consultation," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters here.

"During the meeting based on the consensus reached at the first commanders level meeting, the two sides have candid and in-depth exchange views on the outstanding issues and agreed to necessary measures top cool down the situation," Zhao said on Monday's meeting.

"The two sides agreed to continue with the dialogues and joint work for the peace and tranquillity of the border areas," Zhao added.

The Indian Army has already sent thousands of additional troops to forward locations along the border in the last one week. The IAF has also moved a sizeable number of its frontline Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar, Mirage 2000 aircraft and Apache attack helicopters to several key air bases including Leh and Srinagar following the clashes.

The two armies were engaged in a standoff in Galwan and several other areas of eastern Ladakh since May 5 when their troops clashed on the banks of the Pangong Tso.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on May 5 and 6. The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in north Sikkim on May 9.

Prior to the clashes, both sides had been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it was necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

