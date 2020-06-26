{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi tests positive for COVID-19

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi tests positive for COVID-19
Congress leader and party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi. File photo
SHARE

New Delhi: Congress leader and party spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi has home quarantined himself after testing positive for COVID-19, sources close to him said on Friday.

While he has mild symptoms like fever, the sources said, his wife has also tested positive for the virus and has isolated herself at home as per the government guidelines.

After Singhvi tested positive, his son and other family members and staff are also being tested for the virus.

Singhvi is the second Congress leader after Sanjay Jha to test positive for COVID-19. Jha has since recovered in Mumbai.  

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES