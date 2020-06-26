{{head.currentUpdate}}

COVID-19 Live: India reports highest single-day spike of 17,296 new cases, tally rises to 4.9 lakh

New Delhi: India on Friday reported 17,296 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 4,90,401.

Out of the total cases 1,89,463 cases are active and 2,85,637 have been discharged, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said

The country also reported 407 deaths on Monday taking the death toll to 15,301.

Total number of samples tested up to June 25 is 77,76, 228 and the number of samples tested on 25 June is 2,15,446, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Friday.

