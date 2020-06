New Delhi: India on Saturday crossed the 5 lakh mark as it reported the highest single-day spike of 18,552 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Positive cases in India stand at 5,08,953 including 1,97,387 active cases and 2,95,881 cured/discharged/migrated cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its morning update.

With 384 deaths the toll has reached 15,685 in India.