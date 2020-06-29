{{head.currentUpdate}}

Centre announces 'Unlock-2' guidelines. Here are changes

The central government on Monday announced guidelines for the sixth phase of the lockdown 'Unlock-2' to be in force till July 31.

Here is what's allowed and what's not:

• Lockdown shall continue to remain in force in containment zones

• In containment zones, only essential activities to be allowed.

• Schools, colleges, educational & coaching institutions to remain shut

• International air travel, except as permitted by govt; Metro Rail, cinemas, gymnasiums, bars to remain shut

• online/distance learning permitted and shall be encouraged

• Night Curfew shall continue to remain in force, between 10:00 pm and 5:00 am, except for essential activities and other relaxations.

• Social/ political/ sports/ entertainment/ academic/ cultural/ religious functions & other large congregations remain prohibited.

• Wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places, workplaces and during transport.

• Training institutions of Central & State govts outside Containment Zones, will be allowed to function from July 15.

The fifth phase of the lockdown or 'Unlock 1' had came into effect from June 1, 2020 and will be effective until June 30, 2020. It issued a set of guidelines for the phased reopening of areas outside the COVID-19 containment zones.

(to be updated)

