New Delhi: India on Tuesday reported 18,552 COVID-19 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Positive cases in India stand at 5,66,840 including 2,15,125 active cases and 3,34,822 cured/discharged/migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its morning update. With 418 deaths the toll has reached 16,893 in India.

The total number of samples tested up to 29 June is 86,08,654 of which 2,10,292 samples were tested on Monday, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.