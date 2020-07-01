{{head.currentUpdate}}

Sathankulam deaths: Six booked on murder charges, SI arrested

Sathankulam deaths: Six booked on murder charges, SI arrested
Tuticorin: The CB-CID on Wednesday arrested a sub-inspector of police after it booked six people on murder charges in connection with the death of a father-son duo, allegedly thrashed at a police station in this southern district in Tamil Nadu.

The FIRs filed in the case were altered to include murder charges against two SIs - Raghu Ganesh and Balakrishnan - as many constables and members of Friends of Police, CB-CID sources said.

The said Raghu Ganesh was arrested by the CB-CID officials, who took over the probe into the case which has triggered a nation-wide outrage.

