COVID-19 Live: India's tally crosses 7 lakh with 22k new cases

New Delhi: India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 7 lakh mark on Tuesday with 22,252 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The total positive cases stand at 7,19,665 including 2,59,557 active cases and 4,39,948 cured/discharged/migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its morning update.

With 467 deaths, the toll has risen to 20,160 in the country.

The total number of samples tested up to July 6 is 1,02,11,092 of which 2,41,430 samples were tested on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.