COVID-19 Live | Record 26k cases reported in India in 24 hours, tally nears 8 lakh

India's daily COVID-19 case count reached a new high of 26k on Friday even as the Union Health Ministry claimed that the country had not yet reached the community transmission stage.

In the last 24 hours, 26,506 new coronavirus positive cases and 475 deaths were reported in the country taking the total number of confirmed cases to 7,93,802 and death toll to 21,604. There are 2,76,685 active cases in the country now while 4,95,513 have been cured of the disease.

With this, India remains to be the third worst-affected country after the US and Brazil.

More than 12.3 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 553,813 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Amid a spurt in coronavirus cases, the government on Thursday said India has not yet reached the community transmission stage of COVID-19 and asserted that there have been localised outbreaks in some geographical areas.

The ministry said despite the India being the second most populous country, its COVID-19 cases and deaths per million population are amongst the lowest in the world.

"In spite of a population of 1.3 billion people, India has been able to manage COVID-19 relatively well," Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty in the Union Health ministry said.

According to the World Health Organization report, India has 538 cases per million population while it is at least 16-17 times more in some countries, Bhushan said.

"Again we have 15 deaths per million population, whereas we have countries where it is 40 times as much," he said.

Asked if India has entered the community transmission phase, Bhushan said, "Even today, the health minister (Harsh Vardhan) clearly said after the GoM that India has not reached the stage of community transmission. In some geographical areas, there have been localised outbreaks."

A migrant waits to board a Shramik train at Chennai Central Railway Station, during Unlock 2.0, in Chennai, Thursday. Photo: PTI

"We should not forget that in our country, 49 districts alone account for 80 per cent of COVID-19 cases. In a country of more than 733 districts, if 49 districts account for 80 per cent cases, then it is not justified to talk about community transmission," he said at a press briefing.

Wherever there are active cases, if the prescribed protocol is followed, in three days close contacts of such cases can be traced and tracked, he said.

"So in such a situation in which you can trace and track close contacts of active cases, talking about community transmission is not justified," Bhushan said, adding that the WHO has also not given a specific definition of localised outbreak and community transmission.

They (WHO) have given this right to their member states to analyse the situation and do its reporting which the global body shows on its website, he said.

On an average, India is testing more than 2.6 lakh samples per day for COVID-19, an ICMR official said at the briefing, asserting that testing has been ramped up in the country in a big way.

COVID-19 recovered cases are 1.75 times that of active cases, Bhushan said.

"The gap between active COVID-19 cases and recovered cases is progressively increasing in the country. As on July 9, the recovery rate stands at 62.09 per cent," he said.

Asked about a WHO spokesperson saying that there are indications that the virus may be airborne, Bhushan said, "We are keeping abreast with the information coming out of the WHO headquarters on this particular aspect, but you would all appreciate and realise that even during the initial stages of the outbreak, we and the PM had repeatedly emphasised on 'do-gaz doori' (Two-metre distance).

"So this concept protects you from small droplets that may remain suspended in air for longer period of time." It is an "evolving and dynamic" situation, he added.

The ministry official further said people over 60 years account for 53 per cent of India's COVID-19 -inked deaths.

Of the total COVID-19 deaths in India, one per cent are from the age group of 14 years and below, 3 per cent from 15 to 29 years age group, 11 per cent from 30 to 44 years age group, 32 per cent from 45-59 years age group, 39 per cent from 60-74 years age group and 14 per cent from 75 years and above age category.

