{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS
Live Updates

COVID-19 Live | India's coronavirus cases near 8.5 lakh, death toll climbs to 22,674

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !
COVID-19 in India
A health worker arranges swab samples on a tray for COVID-19 test at a medical camp, during Unlock 2.0, in Chennai, Saturday. Photo: PTI
SHARE

New Delhi: With a record single-day spike of 28,637 new coronavirus cases and 551 deaths in the last 24 hours, India's total cases neared 8.5 lakh with the death toll rising to 22,674, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data said on Sunday.

According to the data, of the total 8,49,553 cases, as many as 5,34,620 patients have recovered. A total of 2,92,258 cases remain active in the country.

During the last 24 hours, 2,80,151 more tests were conducted across the country.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 2,46,600 cases and 10,116 casualties. Tamil Nadu followed with total 1,34,226 cases, including 1,898 deaths.

With 1,781 new coronavirus cases and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded a total tally of 1,10,921 cases, including 3,334 deaths.

States with more than 10,000 cases included Gujarat (40,941 cases), Uttar Pradesh (35,092), Rajasthan (23,748), Madhya Pradesh (17,201), West Bengal (28,453), Haryana (20,582), Karnataka (36,216), Andhra Pradesh (27,235), Telangana (33,402), Assam (15,536), and Bihar (15,373).

On the global front, the overall coronavirus cases have surged to over 12.6 million, while more than 564,000 deaths have been recorded, according to Johns Hopkins University. India remains the third worst-hit nation.

Advertisement
MORE IN NATION
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES