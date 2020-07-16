COVID-19 Live: Record single-day spike of 32.6k cases in India, tally rises to 9.6 lakh

New Delhi: India on Thursday recorded the highest single day spike of 32,695 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours in India.

Total positive cases in the country stand at 9,68,876 including 3,31,146 active cases and 6,12,815 cured/discharged/migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its morning update.

With 606 deaths, the toll has risen to 24,915 deaths.

1,27,39,490 samples tested for Covid-19 till July 15, of these 3,26,826 samples were tested on Wednesday, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.