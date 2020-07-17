COVID-19 Live: India crosses 10 lakh mark with record single-day spike of 34.9k new cases

New Delhi: India on Friday crossed the 10 lakh mark in COVID-19 tally with the highest single day spike of 34,956 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours in India.

Total positive cases in the country stand at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases and 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its morning update.

With 687 deaths, the toll has risen to 25,602 deaths.

A total of 22,942 people have recuperated in the past 24 hours, the highest number of recoveries in a day.

"Thus, around 63.33 per cent of patients have recovered so far," an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.



This is the sixth consecutive day when more than 28,000 cases were recorded.

Of the 687 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 266 are from Maharashtra, 104 from Karnataka, 69 from Tamil Nadu,58 from Delhi, 40 from Andhra Pradesh, 34 from Uttar Pradesh, 23 from West Bengal, 17 from Bihar, 16 from Jammu and Kashmir, 10 each from Telangana and Gujarat and nine from Punjab.

Rajasthan has reported eight fatalities followed by Madhya Pradesh with seven deaths, Jharkhand four, Haryana three, Assam, Kerala and Odisha two each while Chhattisgarh, Goa and Puducherry have registered a fatality each.