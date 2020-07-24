COVID-19 Live: India records single-day spike of 49k cases, tally inches to 13 lakh

India on Friday reported the highest single-day spike of 49,310 cases in the last 24 hours.

Total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases and 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated, the Health Ministry informed in its morning update.

With 740 deaths, the death toll has risen to 30,601 in the country.

The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 23 is 1,54,28,170, including 3,52,801 samples tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.