COVID-19: India records single-day spike of 48,916 cases, 757 deaths

New Delhi: India saw a record single-day spike of 48,916 COVID-19 cases taking the country's tally to 13,36,861 on Saturday, while the recoveries surged to 8,49,431, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll mounted to 31,358 with 757 new fatalities reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am on Saturday showed.

There are 4,56,071 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.

Thus, around 63.5 per cent people have recovered so far. The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,58,49,068 samples have been tested up to July 24 with 4,20,898 samples being tested on Friday.

