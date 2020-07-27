Rajasthan Speaker drops SC plea against dissidents as Governor denies permission for assembly session

Jaipur/New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker to withdraw his appeal against the high court's order asking him to defer till July 24 the disqualification proceedings against sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident Congress MLAs.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Speaker C P Joshi, told a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra that the Rajasthan High Court had passed a fresh order on July 24 and they were weighing the legal options.

While withdrawing the plea, Sibal told the bench that the appeal had become infructuous as the apex court did not stay the earlier high court order passed on July 21 asking the Speaker to defer disqualification proceedings.

"The SLP (special leave petition) is withdrawn with liberty to file a fresh SLP and keeping all grounds open," advocate Sunil Fernandes, who also represents Joshi, said.

The high court had ordered on July 24 maintenance of status quo on the disqualification notice issued by the Speaker to 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including Pilot.

No assembly session now: Rajasthan Governor

The Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday returned to the state government, the cabinet note seeking assembly session with fresh queries.

This is the second time that the governor has sought clarifications from the government.

The state cabinet had sent a revised note to the governor last week requesting that a session of the assembly be called on July 31 after he returned the first proposal seeking clarifications on six points.

As Congress leaders in the state and outside spoke in unison to support him and lash out against the Centre and the BJP, the chief minister also held a separate review meeting to discuss the coronavirus crisis.

Discussion on the pandemic, the economy and the bills to be taken up were listed as part of the agenda for the assembly session in the Gehlot-led cabinet's revised proposal sent late Saturday night, Congress sources said.

The government, fighting for survival after Gehlot's now sacked deputy Sachin Pilot staged a rebellion with 18 other MLAs following a bitter and prolonged feud, has been pushing the governor for an opportunity to prove its numbers on the floor of the house. However, it was not immediately clear whether a floor test is part of the proposal.

The Congress has 107 MLAs in the 200-member assembly, including the 19 dissidents, and the BJP 72.

The governor on Friday had sought clarifications on six points from the state government after Congress MLAs held a five-hour dharna on the lawns of the Raj Bhawan pressing for a Vidhan Sabha session.

The governor had asked Gehlot to resubmit the proposals with the clarifications.

As the tussle over convening an assembly session continued, a Raj Bhawan statement said the governor noted that active COVID-19 cases have tripled in the state since July 1 and directed that serious efforts be made to control the spread of the disease. On Sunday, Rajasthan reported 1,132 new cases, pushing the state's infection tally to 36,430.

A furious Congress accused him of resorting to the "worst kind of obstruction of democracy" by raising "superficial and motivated" queries on the Gehlot government's demand for convening a session of the state assembly.

BSP issues whip to its Raj MLAs who joined Cong

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) through its National General Secretary, Satish Chandra Misra, on Sunday issued a whip to its six MLAs elected to the Rajasthan Assembly, directing all of them to vote against the Congress in case of any 'no confidence motion or any other proceedings to be held during the upcoming session of the Rajasthan Assembly.

If any of them violates the order, they will face disqualification under Para 2 (l)(b) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India, said the whip.

All the six MLAs have been issued separate notices wherein they have been informed that since the BSP is a recognised national party, there cannot be any merger under para (4) of the Schedule at the state level at the instance of the six MLAs, unless there is a merger of the entire BSP everywhere at the national level which admittedly has not been done in the present case, and therefore they cannot claim any merger under any illegal and unconstitutional order of the Speaker which is against the Schedule as well as against several judgments of the Supreme Court, including the decision in the case of Jagjit Sing vs the state of Haryana in 2006.

It has been further stated in the notice that the six BSP MLAs are bound to follow the "whip", failing which they would entail disqualification. The BSP has also decided to intervene in the pending petition of disqualification before the Rajasthan High Court or file a separate writ petition, said the press note issued by BSP.