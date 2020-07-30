Know Unlock 3.0: No ban on inter-state & night travel from August 1

The central government will relax the lockdown restrictions further from August 1. This is the third instalment of the relaxations, and hence it is called 'Unlock-3.0'.

However, strict lockdown will continue in containment zones till August 31.

No permit required for inter-state & intra-state travel

Restrictions on inter-state and intra-state travel have been removed. No separate permission/approval/e-permit is required for such movements. However, States are allowed to impose other restrictions outside the containment zones.

Night travel allowed

Restrictions on movement of individuals during night (Night curfew) have been removed.

Limited International travel by Vande Bharat mission

International air travel has been permitted in a limited manner under the Vande Bharat mission. Further opening up will take place in a calibrated manner.

No metro train services

Travel by metro rail will not be permitted during Unlock 3.0

No movement of people in containment zones

People will not be allowed to move in and out of the containment zones. Stricter perimeter control will be implemented in these places. Travel for medical emergencies and vehicle movement for supply of essential goods and services will be allowed.

Movements to follow Standard Operating Procedures

Movement of passenger trains and Shramik special trains, domestic air travel, movement of Indian nationals outside the country, evacuation of foreign nationals, and sign-in and sign-off of India seafarers will continue as per SOPs issued.

Vulnerable people should stay at home

Persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years are advised to stay at home except for essential and health purposes.