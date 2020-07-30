Kohli, Anushka pledge support to flood-hit Assam, Bihar

Mumbai: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his actor-producer wife Anushka Sharma on Thursday announced that they have pledged their support to the people of flood ravaged Assam and Bihar.

In a statement, Kohli and Anushka said they are supporting three organisations involved in relief work -- Action Aid India, Rapid Response and Goonj.



"While our country is in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, people in Assam and Bihar are also suffering due to the devastating floods that have affected so many lives and livelihood.



"While we continue to pray for the people in Assam & Bihar, Anushka and I have also pledged to help those in need by supporting these three organisations (Action Aid India, Rapid Response and Goonj) that have been doing credible work in flood relief & welfare," the couple said in the statement posted on their respective social media handles.



Kohli and Anushka also called upon their fans to help the people of these two states.



"If this resonates with you, please reach out to support these states through these organisations," they added.

