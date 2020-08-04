{{head.currentUpdate}}

COVID-19: India records spike of 52k new cases, tally reaches 18 lakh

India on Tuesday recorded a single-day spike of 52,050 positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

With this, the tally has risen to 18,55,746 in the country including 586,298 active cases and 12,30,510 cured/discharged/migrated, the Union Health Ministry said in its morning update.

The death toll has risen to 38,938 in the country with 803 deaths on Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to August 3 is 2,08,64,750 including 6,61,182 samples tested on Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed.

