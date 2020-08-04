New Delhi: Soon after Home Minister Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh BJP Chief Swatantra Dev Singh were tested positive for COVID-19, another senior BJP leader has been detected with the virus.

Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced that he had initial symptoms of COVID-19 following which he got himself tested and the result has come positive.

Pradhan, 51, had developed COVID-like symptoms on Monday and was tested on Tuesday.

"After seeing symptoms of COVID-19, I got tested. The report has come positive," he tweeted. "On the advice of doctors, I have been admitted to hospital and I am healthy."

Sources said Pradhan had last week met Home Minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to hospital on Sunday after testing positive of coronavirus.

His staff too had earlier tested positive and has been isolation since.

Pradhan is one of the several high-profile names to have tested positive.

Others include Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has also been diagnosed with the infection and is being treated at privately-owned Kauvery Hospital.