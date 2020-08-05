Ayodhya: India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation of the Ram temple at the disputed Ayodhya site.

The construction of the Ram temple officially began at the disputed site of Ayodhya on Wednesday with the completion of the bhumi pujan here. Modi who performed the 'bhoomi pujan' of a Supreme Court-mandated Ram temple started his speech by chanting 'Jai Siya Ram'.

“India is creating a golden chapter in Ayodhya, wait of centuries ends today,” PM Modi said during his address at the site.

“Many people made sacrifices for Ram temple, I pay respect to all of them. Grand temple will be built for Ram Lalla who lived in temporary tent for years. Social harmony was core principle of Lord Ram's governance,” he said

Ram temple construction is an instrument to unite country and lift this region's economy, he added.

Citing Ram's message, Modi said that the more powerful India gets, more it would be loved and remain peaceful.

We have to join stones for construction of Ram temple with mutual love, brotherhood, the Indian PM said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were among those who attended the event at the site where a large number of devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born.

The guest list, including religious leaders who formed part of the movement that started in the 1980s, was restricted to 175 in view of the COVID-19 crisis.

On November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court settled the Ayodhya dispute going back more than a century and backed the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site. It also ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the Hindu holy town.

Yogi Adityanath praises PM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foresight and wisdom paved the way for peaceful resolution of the Ram temple issue and fulfilling the dream.

The power of Indian democracy and judiciary under the leadership of PM Modi has shown the world how solutions to problems can be found through democratic and constitutional means, he said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the temple here.

"Prime Minister's foresight and wisdom paved the way for peaceful resolution of Ram temple issue," he said.

Yogi said people have struggled for 500 years for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Ram is the ultimate embodiment of supreme human values: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said Lord Ram is the ultimate embodiment of supreme human values and can never appear in cruelty, hatred or injustice.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, "Maryada Purshottam Lord Ram is the ultimate embodiment of supreme human values. He is the core of humanism embedded deep in our hearts".

"Ram is love, he can never appear in hatred. Ram is compassion, he can never appear in cruelty. Ram is justice, he can never appear in injustice," he said.

(With PTI inputs.)