India records over 60K COVID-19 cases for second straight day

New Delhi: While a total of 61,537 people tested positive for Covid-19, another 933 lost their lives to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours in the country, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

India remains the third worst-hit country with a total of 20,88,611 cases so far.

The ministry stated that so far 14,27,005 people have recovered from the deadly virus and in the last 24 hours 48,900 people were discharged from various hospitals and quarantine centres. The recovery rate stands to 67.98 per cent.

The total death because of Covid stands at 42,518. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have recorded the highest number of cases and have all crossed the one-lakh mark.

The government has conducted 5,98,778 tests in last 24 hours. The cumulative samples tested up to August 7 is 2,33,87,171.

So far total operational laboratories reporting to Indian Council of Medical Research are 1,396. There are 936 numbers of government laboratories and 460 private laboratories. Out of 1,396 laboratories, real-time RT PCR for COVID-19 is being carried out in 711 laboratories.