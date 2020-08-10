New Delhi: Just days after a 12-year-old was sexually assaulted by a man in outer Delhi, another minor, this time a 16-year-old, has fallen prey to yet another attack.

The incident happened in Northwest Delhi.

The accused, who lives in the same locality, was arrested on Friday, two days after the assault.

On Wednesday, the man called the girl to meet him but when she refused, he went to her place and took her to his home and sexually assaulted her. Later, he dropped her outside a hospital and fled.

"We received a call from the hospital. The girl suffered injuries in her private parts but is stable now," a senior police official said.

He said a case has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The girl has got six-seven stitches on her lower abdomen, the officer said, adding that she has been discharged.

The 12-year-old is still undergoing treatment at AIIMS here.

(With inputs from PTI)